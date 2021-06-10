Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 24,350 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Masco were worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth about $61,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after acquiring an additional 644,239 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 43.4% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,361,000 after acquiring an additional 426,251 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS opened at $58.41 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.56.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

