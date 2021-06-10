Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 74,492 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,492 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $12,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $62.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

