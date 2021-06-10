Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 76,603 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 76,603 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Garmin were worth $12,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN opened at $142.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.52.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096 in the last 90 days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.