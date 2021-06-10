Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $11,162,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

NYSE TDY opened at $418.77 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $457.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $424.48.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

