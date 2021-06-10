Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stake Lifted by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on THC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.62.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,857,589 shares of company stock valued at $153,331,073. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

