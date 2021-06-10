Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,422 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Teradyne worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Shares of TER stock opened at $124.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.67.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

