Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,774,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,180,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 287 shares of company stock worth $461,225 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,522.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,568.37. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.