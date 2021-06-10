Tezos Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $3.28 or 0.00008929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and approximately $124.32 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 878,685,508 coins and its circulating supply is 848,572,685 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

