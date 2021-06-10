The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.85

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 1426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

