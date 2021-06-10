The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,737.64 ($61.90). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,701 ($61.42), with a volume of 138,430 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,257.44 ($68.69).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £137.26.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Rachel Downey purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, with a total value of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27). Also, insider William Jackson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, with a total value of £45,900 ($59,968.64).

About The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

