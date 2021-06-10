The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NAPA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.