The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-563 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.80 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.230-2.310 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

NYSE GEO opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $14.53.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.