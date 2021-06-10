The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $19.56 on Monday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.9764 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 9.69%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 129.10%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

