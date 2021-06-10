The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 23.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 78,908 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $79,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.23.

NYSE GS opened at $382.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.62. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

