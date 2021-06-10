The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,065 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of The Hershey worth $38,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,135. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $172.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.86. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $175.55. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

