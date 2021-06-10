The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $306.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

