The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

JYNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

JYNT stock opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 1.30. The Joint has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $398,764.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,401.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 517,255 shares of company stock valued at $35,138,909. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Joint by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Joint by 3.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

