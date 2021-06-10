The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Joint stock opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The Joint has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 1.30.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $398,764.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $236,401.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,255 shares of company stock worth $35,138,909 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

