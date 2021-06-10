The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Trading Down 4.3%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.88 and last traded at $71.01. 4,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 223,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 1.30.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $398,764.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $236,401.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Insiders have sold 517,255 shares of company stock valued at $35,138,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 3.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

