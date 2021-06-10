The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Raised to $110.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.86% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOVE. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.
Shares of LOVE stock opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49.
In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
