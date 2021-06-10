The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Raised to $110.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOVE. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

