The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.59%. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

The Lovesac stock opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49.

LOVE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

