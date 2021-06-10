The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $319,940,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at $31,677,000. 26.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

KC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

KC stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.88. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.78.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.