The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 105,944 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $25.74.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.