The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,996,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 157,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 198,323 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

