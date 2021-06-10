The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,043,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.61 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.98. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. Equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,722 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

