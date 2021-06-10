The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 836 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 606.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

In related news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $119,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

