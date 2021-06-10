The North West’s (NWC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

The North West (TSE:NWC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NWC. TD Securities boosted their target price on The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The North West stock traded up C$0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.11. 42,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,121. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.87. The North West has a 12-month low of C$26.90 and a 12-month high of C$37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$565.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that The North West will post 2.4700001 EPS for the current year.

In other The North West news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total transaction of C$4,890,310.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,273 shares in the company, valued at C$3,859,202.91.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

