The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.