The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 421,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 98,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $340,000.

Nielsen stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

