The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 113,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $28.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41.

