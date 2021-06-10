The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABM. KeyCorp upped their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of ABM opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 0.80%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

