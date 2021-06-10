The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lydall were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDL opened at $36.66 on Thursday. Lydall, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $660.58 million, a PE ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

