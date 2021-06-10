The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 628 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

