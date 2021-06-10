The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 328,786 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,552,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 43,495.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PB. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

PB opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

