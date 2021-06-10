The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SHW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.96.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW opened at $276.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.17. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 204,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,046 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,075,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.