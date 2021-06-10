The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $325.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $222.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s previous close.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $276.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

