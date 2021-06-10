The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 86,504 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 18,044 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $67,886,000 after buying an additional 123,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

