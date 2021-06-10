The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Decreased by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 4.8% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $36,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 93,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.48.

DIS traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.14. 114,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,323,522. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.03 billion, a PE ratio of -70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

