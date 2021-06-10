The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) CFO Sells $3,876,244.31 in Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.42. 11,441,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 326,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,083,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
