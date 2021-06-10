The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $94,090,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Western Union by 11,967.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,217 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,411,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 2,803.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $178,025.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,965.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $25.10. 2,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

