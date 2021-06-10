Theta Fuel Tops 1-Day Volume of $224.74 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and $224.74 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001419 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00038303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00239029 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00035782 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005369 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.