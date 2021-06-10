Thomas A. Sansone Sells 25,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,251. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Jabil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Jabil by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

