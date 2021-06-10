ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Up 11.2%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) rose 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80. Approximately 8,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 665,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

