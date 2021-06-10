TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 300,150 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,150 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Vonage worth $56,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Vonage by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of VG stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

