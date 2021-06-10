TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 336,032 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,032 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of JFrog worth $47,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FROG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 721.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after buying an additional 2,320,401 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP increased its stake in JFrog by 3,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,755 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,985,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JFrog by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after purchasing an additional 567,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JFrog by 187.8% in the first quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FROG. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Shares of FROG opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of -299.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

