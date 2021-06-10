TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 901,305 Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,469,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901,305 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 5.65% of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance worth $48,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H purchased 275,000 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,354,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TPGY opened at $13.26 on Thursday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

