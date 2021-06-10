TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 58,425 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,425 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Guardant Health worth $40,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,633,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,363,000 after acquiring an additional 383,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after acquiring an additional 355,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,151,000 after acquiring an additional 338,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 247,291 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,158.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $114.22 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

