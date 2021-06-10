TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,553,165 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,553,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,892,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $15,543,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $4,616,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $4,101,000. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of MYTE opened at $31.01 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

