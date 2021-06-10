TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,185 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of ShockWave Medical worth $32,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $171.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.31. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $182.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $161.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total transaction of $446,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,407.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,491 shares of company stock worth $26,613,364. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.