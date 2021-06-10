TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,150 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Vonage worth $56,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,739,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after buying an additional 2,020,873 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Vonage stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

